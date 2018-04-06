Key trends in insurance and banking

Simultaneous with the recent Asian Financial Services Congress (AFSC) 2018 in Singapore was the holding of the Asian Insurance Congress (AIC), a platform for regional insurance executives to understand the unique challenges of this industry.

Among the topics discussed at the AIC were: 1) the next generation of user-centric digital insurers; 2) the insurer’s transformation journey; 3) redesigning insurance with emerging technologies; and 4) the digital insurance platform for growth.

The presentation of Arpita Mitra from the International Data Corp. (IDC) Center for Consultancy and Research based in Bangalore, India, capped the conference. She focused on five trends driving digital disruption for Asia-Pacific insurance, namely:

Customer engagement life cycle in the next wave of digital transformation in insurance;

Price optimization as the key to building brand loyalty;

Health protection gaps due to consistently high burden of expenditures;

Impact of cyber risks amid the lack of expertise and evidence to understand such threats;

“Insurtech” firms that utilize third-platform technologies (cloud, mobile, social, analytics) and innovation accelerators such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and virtual reality.

On the AFSC’s banking side, IDC Asia Pacific Research Manager Michael Yeo conducted a session about leveraging blockchain technology for digital transformation. The financial services sector has only begun to untap (or unleash) blockchain’s potential while its future prospects are both tantalizing and daunting for financial institutions and fintechs alike.

According to Yeo, blockchain technology for a typical retail bank’s back-end transactions result in cheaper, faster and more efficient organizations. Banking functions like payments and know-your-customer processes could be done using blockchain when verifying users and, thus, help in preventing fraud. Blockchain also provides anonymity as a single technology that can cover multiple ranges, thereby reducing manual intervention and staff costs.

Another interesting track at the AFSC was the focus group discussion on open banking led by IDC Financial Insights Senior Research Manager Anuj Agrawal. As the expectations and opportunities in financial services become increasingly enmeshed with client lifestyle decisions, banks need to tread new frontiers in the consumer value chain via open banking.

Agrawal said open banking is currently practiced by 35 percent of banks across Asia-Pacific, and he predicts that by 2020, this will rise to almost 80 percent. The benefits of sharing data with partners and stakeholders through open banking will be in terms of operational efficiency, customer reach and new revenue generation.

However, there are concerns regarding data security, as well as investments in application programming interface that enables a software program to interact with other software. From a product perspective, the best approach is to have a mindset change toward open banking.

As early as 1994, Bill Gates was already saying something to the effect that “in the future, we will need banking but banks we won’t need.” At that time, the concept of fintech was still in its infancy, whereas insurtech as an idea

was yet unheard of.

More than two decades later, banks and insurance firms need to partner with technology firms so they can remain relevant in the 21st century.

The new ecosystem requires financial services companies to differentiate and expand their products and service offerings while collaborating with third-party providers and fintechs/insurtechs. Today they have no other choice but to innovate – or perish.

J. Albert Gamboa is CFO of the Asian Center for Legal Excellence and chairman of the FINEX Golden Jubilee Book Project.