KFC falls fowl in Britain with chicken run

LONDON: Hundreds of KFC outlets remained shut in Britain on Wednesday due to a supply crisis, leaving fans craving a fix of deep-fried chicken. The shortages, which are expected to last all week in some parts of Britain, have prompted online mockery and disbelief aimed at the US fast-food giant. KFC on Wednesday said about 450 of its 900 outlets remained closed after “operational issues” with new German delivery supplier DHL left them without poultry supplies. There were reports of desperate KFC employees taking the initiative and buying chicken themselves, while the Daily Mail reported that crates of undelivered chicken at a DHL depot would have to be destroyed. The crisis erupted over the weekend when KFC switched its delivery contract to DHL from South African-owned supplier Bidvest. The GMB trade union said earlier that the closures were the result of KFC’s “bird-brained” decision to switch supplier, saying it had caused 255 redundancies and the closure of a Bidvest depot.

AFP