Kia celebrates with 2018 OJT program graduates

Columbian Autocar Corp. (CAC), the distributor of Kia vehicles in the Philippines, celebrated the graduation of its 2018 on-the-job-training (OJT) program participants with a simple ceremony at the Columbian Training Center in the Kia Pasay dealership.

The OJT program is part of CAC’s commitment to the continuous improvement of its after-sales service through different dealer development initiatives.

CAC After-Sales Director Apollo Rosal said the OJT program is aimed at creating a pool of skilled and technically proficient students that will be job-ready by the time they graduate. He added, “It means a lot for us at Kia to give back to the community and give them an opportunity to learn in a real-world environment. This is not only beneficial to the program’s participants but also for the Kia employees involved in their education.”

Now in its fourth year, CAC has decided to limit the number of trainees to 12 from the previous 20 in an effort to ensure that each person receives more focused teaching and instruction from their mentors.

Participants of the program had two weeks of classroom training to get familiar with Kia ‘s unique technology at the Columbian Training Center in Pasay City. From there, they will move on to hone their skills in a four-week training program at partner Kia dealerships where they will further receive hands-on training under the supervision of qualified Kia mechanics.

The 11 participants from the Crossroads Training Institute learned the ropes from the helpful mechanics at Kia Cagayan de Oro, Kia Iligan, Kia Ozamiz, and Kia Zamboanga. One participant from Bulacan State University received his training at his local dealership, Kia Bulacan.

The aforementioned dealerships may also choose to absorb their respective trainees upon graduation from their schools and as positions become available.