Kia defends impending trade with SMB

Bobby Rosales, the newly appointed team governor of Kia, defended the team’s imminent move of trading its No. 1 pick to San Miguel Beer in Sunday’s Philippines Basketball Association (PBA) Rookie Draft.

Advertisements

The Picanto official, along with incoming team manager Joe Lipa, said their decision to ship their top pick to the Beermen for role players Keith Agovida, Rashawn Mcarthy and Jay-R Reyes, will benefit the team more than choosing one player who is not yet tested in the pro league.

“If we are going to beat the more established and stronger teams, we will have to play non-conventional basketball and that is definitely our position,” Rosales told reporters on Friday at Kia’s Hard Court in Azure Urban Residence in Parañaque City.

The PBA board issued earlier a statement that they will support whatever PBA Commissioner Chito Narvasa’s decision on the issue will be.

Rosales said the team could not afford to wait six months for the six-foot-seven Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger.

“No doubt Christian Stand­hardinger is a good player, but no single player can carry a team. It is all about team effort. If we have only Christian, we cannot also achieve our goal,” said Rosales.

Standhardinger signed a contract with Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) before joining the draft.

ABL will kick off its eighth season on November 17.