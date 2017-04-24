Kia gets hot with their ‘Sizzling Summer Deals’ promotion

Prepare to spice up your next summer adventure when you hit the road in a brand new Kia.

Columbian Autocar Corporation (CAC), the exclusive distributor of Kia vehicles in the Philippines, is offering added savings this summer with their Sizzling Summer Deals promo.

Enjoy these hot discounts when you grab the distinctive Kia Soul 1.6L AT Diesel at P40,000 off. Its spacious interior offers plenty of room for the whole gang and all your summer gear. You’ll be sure to enjoy your next trip in the Soul as its Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) provides an exciting and engaging drive as you navigate both expressways and inroads into provinces.

Take advantage of a P30,000 markdown when you drive away in the ever popular Kia Picanto 1.0/1.2L EX MT/AT. The Picanto is perfect for cruising the city to your next staycation destination or for jetting off to adventures beyond the metro.

The savings don’t stop there as Kia also offers free Preventive Maintenance Service (PMS), inclusive of parts and labor for up to 15,000 kms for diesel vehicles, and a substantial 22,500 kms for gas-powered models.

Kia’s world-class After-Sales service is also offering to extend your warranty from five to six years, or up to 160,000 kms, whichever comes first. Simply follow your vehicle’s regular PMS schedule, or accumulate more than 10 PMS visits in your first five years to avail of these added rewards.

Don’t let these summertime treats slip you by. Visit your nearest Kia dealership to avail of these hot summer deals.

