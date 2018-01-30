Kia PH updates price list for 2018

Columbian Autocar Corp. Kia’s Philippine distributor, has released its updated price list for the year 2018, with more manufacturers releasing their updated line-ups following the implementation of the TRAIN Act last December.

Of note in the new line-up is the new Sorento, which will be available in the market by February 2018, with one option available – a 4×2 option with a 2.2-liter engine mated to an 8-speed gearbox as its initial offering. Kia did not state if there are plans for a 4×4 option will arrive in the local shores yet.

The Picanto is least affected by the price increase, with all trims costing an additional P10,000 to P11,000 depending on the trim, with the base Picanto fetching P635,000 and the GT line at around P798,000. The Rio hatchback gets a small increase of Php11,000 for the SL trims (P746,000 for the MT, P807,000 for the AT), but higher trim models saw a P20,000 increase, with the DX AT trim costing P865,000 and the GL AT trim at P975,000.

The Sportage SUV gets the biggest price hike for its base diesel trim (4×2 AT SL), with an P80,000 increase, totalling around P1.475 million, while the GT Line trim saw a P20,000 increase, now costing P1.745 million.

The Soul also gets a notable price hike – costing P995,000 (P20,000 difference) from the base SL MT, and P1.285 million (P45,000 difference) for the top-of-the-line GL trim. Even Kia’s commercial vehicle, the K2500, sees a price increase on its variety of trims, save one, the Aluminum Van body. The 4×4 Double Cab sees a huge increase, now at P1.125 million, or P37,000 more than it was last year.

Alain Louise C. Geronimo