Kia releases Revilla after controversial tweet

LA Revilla, the remaining original member of the Kia franchise, won’t return to Picanto this coming season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

And this had something to do with his cryptic post on Twitter last October 28 at the heart of the controversy that involved Kia’s decision to trade its No. 1 pick to San Miguel Beer.

Picanto team manager Joe Lipa confirmed to The Manila Times on Sunday that the team has released Revilla.

“I think anybody knows that every player has a moral responsibility to their respective teams. If they want to say something or express their emotions and feelings, they should go directly to the management. I was one of the managements and I was hurt, too,” said Lipa.

“He (Revilla) will not be retained,” he added.

The former De La Salle University guard had an interesting post last month, saying: “Kung magpapa­lusot man sana ginandahan niyo na ang rason. Hindi talaga eh. Bagsak sigurado kung may lie detector.”

Revilla did not elaborate his post but many believed that the post was pertaining to Kia’s explanation of sending the top pick to the Beermen for Ronald Tubid, Jay-R Reyesm Rashawn McCarthy and 2019 first round pick.

San Miguel eventually picked Christian Standhardinger in the Rookie Draft.

With the exit of Revilla, head coach Chris Gavina is now banking on McCarthy, who hardly played for San Miguel last season

“We are going to put Mc­Carthy as a starter. I think he’s going to be the next Chris Ross and Chris Newsome. Rashawn is very impressive in practice so far,” said Gavina.

Aside from Revilla, Kia also released Jason Ballesteros, Nico Salva, Jason Deutchman, Nico Elorde and Josan Nimes.

Meanwhile, Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo said they are looking to re-sign Jared Dillinger and Ranidel De Ocampo for the coming season.

“That’s our priority right now to re-sign them,” said Trillo, whose team will go back to practice on November 27.