Kia-SMB proposed trade ‘garbage,’ says Blackwater owner

Blackwater’s team owner Dioceldo Sy described the reported trade of Kia’s top pick to San Miguel Beer a ‘garbage’ and wanted the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) to look deeper in that deal.

Sy was obviously not a fan of Kia’s reported move of sending its No. 1 pick in the coming PBA Rookie Draft to the Beermen in exchange for a couple of role players and a late draft pick.

“If it’s going to push through, it’s garbage (the trade). It’s now the job of the Commissioner to balance the team. Jay-R Reyes is near his retirement, Keith Agovida already came from us while I never heard of (Rashawn) McCarthy. Last year, Kia is stronger than us but they changed its line-up. I don’t know what’s their plan,” Sy told The Manila Times on Sunday.

The 2017 PBA Rookie Draft is set on Sunday and this early, Kia already informed the league that it sending its top pick to the Beermen for Reyes, McCarthy, Agovida and San Miguel’s pick in the draft.

Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger is a consensus top pick but will only be available after he finishes his commitment with Hong Kong Eastern Lions in the Asean Basketball League, which kicks off this November 17.

Curiously, Sy’s Blackwater also gave up its No. 1 pick two years ago after engaging in a three-team deal with TNT KaTropa and NLEX.

The Elite passed up on getting Moala Tautuaa and instead shipped him to TNT while Kevin Alas landed to the Road Warriors.

Blackwater got Larry Rodri­gues and TNT’s 11th pick. KG Canaleta was also included in that package for the Elite.

Sy defended the team’s decision to trade Tautuaa.

“The trade happened way ahead. I was desperate because there are no competitive players to select from the dispersal draft. All oldies and untested, only TNT is willing to trade with us. The good thing was we got Art Dela Cruz during that draft,” he added.

NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao wanted the Kia deal to happen first before making a comment.

But Guiao hopes PBA Commissioner Chito Narvasa to review the proposed deal carefully.

“We are just asking for equity and competitiveness among teams in the league. I don’t want to make any comment for the meantime until there is a final decision from the commissioner,” said Guiao.