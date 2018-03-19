Kiamco wins first title of 2018

Southeast Asian Games champion Warren Kiamco copped his first major title this year after dominating the 28th Annual Andy Mercer Memorial 9-Ball Classic held at the Rum Runner Lounge in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 47-year old Cebu City pride blasted five-time champion Shane Van Boening of US twice in the championship round to claim the $5,000 top prize.

Kiamco posted an impressive 6-3 victory in Game 1 then followed it up with a 6-4 decision in Game 2 over the veteran American cue master.

Van Boening settled for the $2,500 runner-up purse.

Kiamco actually came from the losers’ bracket before earning a spot in the finals.

He scored victories over compatriot Ronnie Alcano in the first round (6-2), Oscar Dominguez in the second round (6-3) and Kings Santy in third round (6-1) in the winners’ column.

But Kiamco suffered a 1-6 defeat to Van Boening in the fourth round and was relegated to the losers’ bracket.

Kiamco then soundly thrashed Ernesto Dominguez (6-1), Gary Onomura (6-0), David Datillo (6-1) and Brian Parks (6-0).

He also ousted Mitch Ellerman (6-5) to arrange another showdown with Van Boening in the finals.

For his part, Van Boening completed a 6-0 sweep of the elimination round to claim the first seat in the finals.

Van Boening toppled Jason Weir in the first round (6-1), Richard Gieler in the second round (6-2), Ronnie Allen in the third round (6-0), Kiamco in the fourth round (6-1), Parks in the fifth round (6-2) and Ellerman in the sixth round (6-3).

For sweeping the eliminations, Van Boening earned a twice-to-beat advantage.

However, his unbeaten showing was put into stop as Kiamco delivered back-to-back wins in the gold-medal match.

Earlier, Kiamco finished second overall in the 2018 Virginia State 10-Ball Championship held in Virginia, US in February.