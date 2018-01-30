Kian’s ‘killers’ charged

THE Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday filed criminal charges against three policemen linked to the killing of student Kian de los Santos in August 2017.

Charged with murder at the Caloocan City Regional Trial Court were Police Officer 3 Arnel Oares, PO1 Jeremias Pereda, PO1 Jerwin Cruz, and police asset Renato Perez Loveras alias Nono/Nonong. The complaint was signed and approved by Acting Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr.

De los Santos’ killing caused public uproar because witnesses claimed that the teenager was on his knees begging for his life when he was shot.

The Caloocan policemen claimed that the teenager was a drug runner.

The policemen were caught on CCTV dragging Kian.

“Aside from their [Oares, Pereda and Cruz] admission as the ones being seen on the CCTV footage, PO3 Oares also acknowledged that he was the one who shot Kian although he insists that the killing was a consequence of his act of self-defense,” the DoJ resolution stated.

The prosecutors dismissed the policemen’s claim that they fired in self-defense.

“Unfortunately, and as stated, said three respondents’ theory was effectively and persuasively overthrown by testimonies of credible witnesses and other evidence demonstrating the fact that they act in concert in order to achieve a common design, that is, to kill the minor victim, Kian Delos Santos,” the charge sheet read.

The DoJ said the absence of gunpowder nitrates on Kian’s hands and that he was shot at the back of the head showed that the killer “was standing at the left side as he fired shots at Kian, who was then ducking face down.”

It added that the gun found on the teenager’s left hand was planted.

Prosecutors also believe that the plastic sachets containing shabu were “purposely planted” by Oares’ group “in order to justify their operation or commission of a crime.”

The DoJ dismissed the criminal complaints against 13 other policemen, including former Caloocan City Police Community Precinct 7 commander Chief Inspector Amor Cerillo.

“Stress is taken that there is no evidence that the Philippine National Police has adopted a policy of summary execution of persons involved in drugs. Neither was it established that PCI Cerillo, on his own, gave instructions, express or implied, to his subordinate policemen to kill any drug suspects,” the resolution approved by Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon and Catalan said.

“No convincing evidence was presented to show how these other 12 respondents (policemen) conspired to commit the crime/s. Neither do the undersigned investigating prosecutors find credible proof that links or gives unifying purpose to the principal respondents’ individual acts,” it added.