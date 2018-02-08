Kian’s ‘killers’ ordered arrested

The Caloocan Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 125 ordered the arrest of three Caloocan policemen implicated in the death of Kian de los Santos in August 16 last year.

Judge Rodolfo Azucena Jr. issued the warrant for the arrest of Police Officer (PO)3 Arnel Oares and PO1s Jeremias Pereda and Jerwin Cruz who are facing murder charges for the killing of Delos Santos.

The three policemen were members of Caloocan Police Station 7. They were part of a team that launched an anti-illegal drugs operation that led to the killing of de los Santos,17.

The three policemen claimed that de los Santos resisted arrest. However, a CCTV footage and witnesses’ accounts detailed a different version of the incident.

Kian was shot three times —twice in the head and once in the back. The policemen alleged he was a drug runner but his parents insisted he was not involved in the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.

Police claimed Kian fired at them, but several witnesses said the teenager was given a gun and told to run.

Oares and Pereda later on admitted that they were the men shown in a CCTV footage dragging De los Santos to the spot where he was killed.

Kian’s parents, Saldy and Lorenza de los Santos, filed a complaint for murder and torture against the policemen.