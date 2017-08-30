Kian’s parents placed under witness protection

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has placed Saldy and Lorenza delos Santos, parents of Kian Loyd, under the Witness Protection Program.

Kian was killed in a police anti-drug operation on August 16 in Caloocan City.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd said the department acceded to the couple’s request to be given security and protection.

“They voluntarily went to us to apply for admission to the WPP. And we immediately accommodated them,” Aguirre said.

The couple are mandated to execute a Memorandum of Agreement with the DoJ. Thereafter, they shall be given protection, security and benefits, including a safe house, monthly allowance, security protection, hospitalization and medicines, and other privileges.

Last Friday, criminl charges were filed against three policemen behind the killing of Kian — Police Officer 3 Arnel

Oares and Police Officers 1 Jeremias Pereda and Jerwin Cruz.

The couple met with President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang on Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the meeting “was a response to a particularly poignant situation that needed to be addressed in the most humane way possible.”

“We expect a speedy and truthful investigation on the killing of Kian delos Santos, as pledged by the President to his parents and the nation. What is important is that they were assured by the President that justice will be fully served,” Abella said.

with LLANESCA T. PANTI