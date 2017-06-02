Kickboxer Catalan bests foe in pre-AIMAG tilt

Robin Catalan won via unanimous decision against Jeronil Borres in the 57kg kickboxing event of the 2017 Pre-Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) tournament at the Harrison Plaza in Manila on Friday.

“I was challenged because he is also a good fighter. During the first round, I was a bit cautious until I gain full control of him in the second and final round,” said Catalan, a 26-year old native of Sta. Barbara, Iloilo.

Camilo Rey Seneres and Jeric Magno both settled for bronze in the 57kg full contact kickboxing category.

Catalan, who is also active in mixed martial arts, recently scored a split decision win over fellow Filipino Jeremy Miado in ONE Championship last April 21.

Jervie Tiongco trounced Adrian Francisco in the 51kg low kick category. Finishing third were Jayson Mark Vedana and Jun Mar Cabasag.

The other winners in the kickboxing event were Ralf Francisco (63kg low kick), Angelo Chung (68-70kg low kick), Jeremy Bastian (75kg full contact), and Ruben Arnaldo (67kg full contact).

Meanwhile, 23-year old Richelle Piollo won two gold medals in two wrestling disciplines.

She bagged her first medal in the women’s 50kg belt classic wrestling after beating Grace Loberanes of Philippine Navy.

A graduating Engineering student at Mapua University, Piollo got her second gold in the 52kg women’s traditional wrestling.

The other winners in traditional wrestling were Marie Pasaylo of University of Santo Tomas (classic 58kg), Maxwell Francisco (men’s 68kg), Runieth Decano (75kg), Chino Sy (82 kg), and Richard Agosto (+100kg).

The AIMAG will be held from September 17 to 27 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID