Kidnap victim escapes Abu Sayyaf captors, picked up by soldiers in Basilan

A KIDNAP victim of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) has escaped his captors and was picked up by military troops in the province of Basilan, an official said.

Edmundo Ramos alias “Moymoy sought refuge at the home in Tapiantana of an unidentified civilian who informed the military in the area, according to Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force (JTF) Sulu commander, in a report.

Sobejana said Ramos, the fourth kidnap victim who escaped the Abu Sayyaf, said soldiers picked him up at about 1 a.m. on Monday.

Three other kidnap victims with Ramos escaped from the ASG last week, with Ramos being left with the terrorist group. DEMPSEY REYES