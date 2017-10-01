Kidnap victim rescued, 3 Chinese arrested

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna: The City Police and the Special Weapons and Tactics team rescued a Chinese from Makati City and arrested three of his alleged abductors on Saturday night.

Calamba City Police Chief, Supt. Sancho Celedio, identified the suspects as Su Sheng Fu, 27; Yu Guang Dong, 33; and Chen Wen, 22, all residents of Makati City.

Celedio said the suspects’ vehicle driven by Yu was flagged down along the highway at about 10 p.m. after they received a call from Allan Pedraja, chairman of Barangay Makiling, about a suspicious Toyota Innova bearing only a conduction sticker (YW 4598) roaming the area.

Yu immediately alighted from the car and the policemen saw one of the men inside the vehicle raise his handcuffed hands. His legs were also restrained.

The man was identified as Jackie Ong, 36, head of the Finance Department of DF Communications, Inc at Paseo de Roxas in Bel-Air, Makati City.

Initial investigation showed that Ong was taken in front of Forbes Tower Condo on Valero Street, Barangay Bel-Air on Friday.

Police also recovered a .45-caliber pistol from the suspects, a plate with number ZKX- 699, assorted identification cards, assorted cash in Yuan bills and passports.

The suspects could not speak Tagalog or English. They were subjected to inquest proceedings on Sunday morning and detained at the Calamba City Police while the Chinese Embassy was notified of the incident

Celedio said Ong was in a state of shock since aside from the handcuffs on his arms and legs, he also sustained wounds in the head from constant bashing by the suspects. He was released to his brother’s custody on Sunday.

Police said that based on the testimony of Ong’s Filipino employer whose identity was withheld, the victim owes the suspects a huge amount of money from his losses in the casino.

Celedio said they are looking into the possibility that the suspects are part of a loan shark syndicate victimizing losing casino players.