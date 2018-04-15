Kidnapped baby rescued in Tarlac

CAMP MACABULOS, Tarlac City: A seven-month-old baby kidnapped in a mall in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, in September last year was rescued in from her abductor’s house in Victoria, Tarlac, on Saturday. Senior Supt. Ritchie Medardo Posadas, Tarlac police provincial director, said suspect Roselle Garcia, 42, of Barangay San Vicente, took baby Zianne Gianan while her family was in a mall on September 28, 2017. Posadas said they received information that the baby was seen with Garcia and her live-in partner in San Vicente. A photo of the victim and the suspect sent by the informant verified the report. Garcia was brought to the Tarlac Police Provincial Office for further investigation while Baby Zianne was reunited with her parents Dick and Rizza Gianan of CAA, Las Pinas City.