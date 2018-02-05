‘Kidnapped’ Vietnam exec gets second life sentence for graft

HANOI: A Vietnamese former oil executive allegedly kidnapped from Germany was jailed for life on Monday for embezzlement, state media reported, his second life sentence tied to a corruption crackdown in the communist country. The one-party state has convicted scores of business and political elites as part of an anti-graft drive observers say is driven by political infighting as much as a commitment to fight crime. Trinh Xuan Thanh is one of the biggest names to go down as part of the purge, which mirrors a similar crackdown in neighbouring China. Thanh, the former head of PetroVietnam Construction (PVC), was found guilty of pocketing $620,000 of state funds from a real estate project. Thanh was convicted alongside seven others who all got lighter sentences following a two-week trial in Hanoi, according to state-controlled VNExpress news site. “The jury board found all eight defendants guilty of embezzlement. Because he was ultimately responsible, Trinh Xuan Thanh was given a life term,” VNExpress quoted the prosecutor as saying. Embezzlement carries a maximum sentence of death in Vietnam, though Thanh was spared because he cooperated with the court, according to state media. The other defendants were given between six and sixteen years in jail.

AFP