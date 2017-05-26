Kidney traffickers arrested in Cambodia—police

PHNOM PENH: Two Cambodians have been arrested for allegedly trafficking at least ten organ donors to India for illegal kidney transplants worth tens of thousands of dollars, police said Friday. The two Phnom Penh residents—a man and a woman—were arrested on Wednesday for at least ten cases of “kidney trafficking” over the past year, said Keo Thea, the city’s chief of anti-human trafficking police. The suspects paid Cambodian donors $5,800 for their kidneys and then charged patients more than $40,000 for the transplants, he said. “The kidney transplants were performed in India,” said Keo Thea, adding that the patients were also Cambodian. He said the suspects confessed to the crime and would be sent to court later on Friday.