Kidney transplants eyed for HIV patients

BECKLEY, West Virginia: The first large-scale clinic trial studying kidney transplants between individuals with HIV is now under way in the US.

The HOPE in Action Multicenter Kidney Study, made possible by the 2013 passage of the HIV Organ Policy Equity (HOPE) Act, will determine the safety of this practice by evaluating kidney recipients for potential transplant-related and HIV-related complications following surgery.

The study is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health.

Organ transplants between donors and recipients with HIV have been successfully completed in South Africa since 2008, but these transplants were illegal in the United States until the passage of the HOPE Act.

The HOPE Act permits US transplant teams with an approved research protocol to transplant organs from donors with HIV into qualified recipients with end-stage organ failure who are also living with HIV, a practice that may shorten the time people living with HIV wait to receive a transplant. The transplantation of organs from donors who have HIV to individuals uninfected with HIV remains illegal in the US.

Individuals living with HIV have a higher risk of end-stage liver and kidney diseases because of damage caused by HIV and its co-infections and associated co-morbidities, such as hepatitis B and C viruses, hypertension and diabetes mellitus, as well as toxicity from certain antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV infection.

In the early decades of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, individuals living with HIV were rarely eligible to receive organs from HIV-uninfected donors, which are consistently in short supply and high demand.

However, NIAID-sponsored organ transplant studies demonstrated that by carefully selecting individuals living with HIV to receive a kidney or liver from an HIV-uninfected donor, patient and organ graft survival rates could be similar to those of transplant recipients without HIV. These findings provided the scientific basis for the eventual passage of the HOPE Act of 2013.

“Highly effective antiretroviral therapy and new antiviral drugs to treat hepatitis C have dramatically improved the health of people living with HIV, such that a young person newly diagnosed with HIV today can expect to live a nearly normal lifespan,” said NIAID Director and medical doctor Anthony Fauci. “The HOPE Act of 2013 opened the door for researchers to explore a potential new source of donor organs for those living with HIV — a population with a significant and growing need for transplants. This study offers a chance to improve the health of those living with HIV, and increase the overall supply of transplantable organs.”

A proposal for a similar liver study is under review.