‘For kids, by kids’ bazaar goes green in 16th edition

Students from Multiple Intelligence International School (MIIS) held a #4GreenPH Kids Can! bazaar in Estancia at Capitol Commons to showcase their business ideas that advocate a greener, more sustainable future.

On its 16th year, the only “for kids, by kids” bazaar in the country featured products that promote green forests, green living, green Christmas, and a Green Philippines—which included locally made organic produce by Filipino farmers; condiments and sauces for those with discerning palates; bath and body products to promote wellness; merchandise such as notebooks, bags, pouches, magnets, and tumblers with artwork designed by students; upcycled products from denim bags, recycled plastic, tarpaulin products, and storage boxes; and beautifully hand-crafted Murano beaded embellishments.

Brands such as Likha also promoted the weave of indigenous tribes through multi-foldable bags. Hiraya sold neck pillows that educated young children about endangered species, while Sewers of Sustainability (SOS) had anti-mosquito shirts.

Children as young as six years old and up to 18 years old participated in the bazaar, which allowed them to create and share innovative solutions with an entrepreneurial mindset.

“Honing the entrepreneurial mind among children and teenagers is an important link in the chain of national development. And we are glad to have Estancia and Ortigas Malls as partners in promoting this advocacy to the Filipino youth and their families,” MIIS founding directress Joy Abaquin said.