Kids rule OPM

Since 2014, artists from the first season of The Voice Kids have been making their mark in the entertainment industry. Most notable is runner-up Darren Espanto, who has released two hit albums (Darren and Be With Me), garnered countless awards, and is currently one of the most in demand performers in the country.

Another is third-pla­cer Juan Karlos Labajo whose debut album was certified Gold. He soon became part of ABS-CBN’s We Love OPM and Pinoy Big Brother and now dabbles as an actor in film and TV projects.

The grand winner, Lyca Gairanod, is not far behind as she is still busy promoting her debut album, various shows, as well as TV and movie projects.

Meanwhile, semi-finalist Edray Teodoro has been appearing on ABS-CBN’s Sunday noontime show ASAP, and has impressively opened the shows of international acts Hailee Steinfeld and Nathan Sykes during their respective Manila tours.

Together, the success of these Voice Kids alumnae has helped paved the way in keeping OPM alive with their high album sales, huge fan base and consistent show appearances. Besides this, another welcome development is that their inspiring journeys toward the music industry has encouraged other promising young ones like them to pursue careers as recording artists as proved by the following seasons of the widely followed singing competition.

Today, we take a look at the next steps two talented singers from The Voice Kids Season 2—winner Elha Nympha and semi-finalist Kyle Echarri—who just released their debut albums as well as the compilation album The Voice Kids Season 3 The Album.

Enchanting Elha

Elha Nympha is the former banana-cue vendor whom viewers voted as The Voice Kids Season 2 grand champion. Her story is much like previous winner Lyca Gairanod’s—a poor girl who sings her way to fame. But sob story aside, we can say the victory of this little girl from Bamboo Manalac’s team is well-deserved as she has the vocal chops to prove it.

Her prowess is showcased via her debut album entitled Elha, comprised of 13 tracks with nine covers, two originals, plus two acoustic versions. For those who followed this girl’s Voice Kids journey, three of the songs she performed in the contest are recorded as full versions in this freshman offering: “Emotions,” the song that propelled her to the finals as she whistled ala Mariah Carey; the ever poignant “You’ll Never Walk Alone;” and her winning song, “Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin.”

The other chosen covers are not surprising given her range like her version of Sia’s “Chandelier,” “Love On Top” by Beyonce, and Michael Bolton’s “Go The Distance.” But the standouts in the album are still the two originals written by top composers Jungee Marcelo with “Susunduin,” and Kiko Salazar with “Fly.” With this debut album, Elha Nympha makes belting out challenging melodies seem easy, drawing her listeners to her heartfelt singing.

Kyle’s moment

Another alumnus of The Voice Kids Season 2 who is now a certified recording artist is semi-finalist Kyle Echarri. Elha and Kyle are total opposites as performers. Besides receiving training from different teams [Elha with Bamboo and Kyle with pop star Sarah Geronimo], Elha is a belter, and Kyle is not. And if the majority of Elha’s songs in her album are covers, Kyle’s debut album, It’s Me Kyle, are mostly originals except for the two tracks he previously recorded at their commemorative album The Voice Kids Season 2 The Album, namely “Hero” and “Got To Believe In Magic.”

To continue, the songs in this freshman album perfectly fit the boy’s breezy range, which is best highlighted via the Kennard Faraon-composed ballad “Fall For Me” about young love. Hit maker Jungee Marcelo also contributed his composition “Unli Good,” a Taglish track, to the promising singer’s offerings; while Brad Go gave him “Anything,” which can easily be a movie soundtrack.

Kyle adds variety to the album with the dance track “Our Moment,” a song about being free, true and real; while “Looking Up” talks about a heavier subject as he explains: “‘Looking Up’ is about someone who died of cancer. It says even if she passed away, she will always be remembered as someone precious and special.”

The Season 3 album

With The Voice Kids’ third season ending in an exciting finale back in August, the show keeps its momentum with the release of a compilation album.

The Voice Kids Season 3 The Album contains full recorded versions of the Top 9’s semi-finals songs led by its grand champion Joshua Oliveros who sings a heartfelt interpretation of Smokey Mountain’s “Mama.” The collection then highlights the kids’ wide-ranging singing styles like Xylein Herrera’s acoustic version of “Love Youself;” Heart Salvador channeling Adele with “Turning Tables;” runner-up Antonetthe Tismo belting out the iconic OPM song “Paano Ba Ang Mangarap;” and third placer Justin Alva with his take of Journey’s “Open Arms.”

Other songs in the album are: “A Moment Like This” by Yessha Dela Calzada; “Only Hope” by Angel Penaflor; “Pangarap Ko’y Ibigin Ka” by Alvin Dahan; and “You Raise Me Up” by JC Tan.

With this collection, we are sure coaches Lea Salonga, Bamboo Mañalac and Sharon Cuneta are extremely proud of these kids. Let’s hope they soon find their place in the music industry like the show’s previous finds.