Kids run with ‘My Little Pony’ cuties

The first ever “My Little Pony Friendship Run Manila” in the Philippines held at SM by the Bay saw fans, young and young-at-hearts alike, enjoy activities based on their favorite “My Little Pony” characters.

The race was likewise organized in time for the opening of “My Little Pony: The Movie” Based on the famous 2010 television series “Friendship is Magic,” the movie sends Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity into an epic adventure to save the Ponyville world. Along the journey, the ponies travel outside Equestria, make new friends, and conquer exciting challenges to defeat the evil forces of the Storm King.

Just like in the movie, the ponies along with hundreds of kids and their families also conquered an exciting fun run experience. They also made friends as they unleashed their running skills and finished the five kilometer, three kilometer, one kilometer and 500 meter runs respectively. Moreover, kids also had the chance to meet and take photos with their favorite ponies.

Finally, other young fans went all out in the race and dressed just like their favorite little ponies. (See their photos below.)

The fun and friendship need not end there as My Little Pony toys are available at all Toy Kingdom Express outlets in The SM Store, as well as Toy Kingdom stores in most SM Supermalls.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.