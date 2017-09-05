‘Kiko’ gains speed, to pass extreme Northern Luzon Tuesday night–Pagasa

TROPICAL Depression “Kiko” has accelerated slightly and was now moving northwest as it is expected to pass extreme Northern Luzon Tuesday night, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 11 a.m. forecast Kiko was spotted 350 kilometers (km) east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning (TCW) Signal no. 1 remains raised over Northern Cagayan, including Babuyan Group of Islands, and Batanes.

The TCW signal previously raised in Ilocos Norte and Apayao have been lifted.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains are expected over Northern Luzon. Pagasa advised residents in these areas to be on alert against possible flash floods and landslides.

Kiko is forecast to move northwest at 17 kph and move 55 km south-southwest of Basco, Batanes by Wednesday morning.

The estimated rainfall amount ranges from moderate to heavy within the 300-km diameter of Kiko. It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Thursday. GLEE JALEA