‘Kiko’ intensifies, may become tropical storm–Pagasa

TROPICAL Depression “Kiko” has intensified and was expected to become a tropical storm within today, Wednesday, state-run Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

As of 10 a.m., Kiko was spotted 115 kilometers (km) west of Basco, Batanes, retaining its maximum winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

All tropical cyclone warning signals have been lifted in previously affected Northern Luzon areas.

Moderate to heavy rains, however, will still prevail over Northern Luzon as the estimated rainfall amount ranges from moderate to heavy within the 250-km diameter of Kiko.

Kiko is forecast to move northwest at 10 kph and move 370 km northwest of Basco, Batanes within 24 hours and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this evening or early Thursday. GLEE JALEA