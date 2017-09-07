‘Kiko’ out of PH; high pressure area, ICTZ monitored over Luzon, Mindanao—Pagasa

AS tropical storm “Kiko” exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), two new weather disturbances that may affect Luzon and Mindanao are being monitored, the state-run weather bureau said on Thursday.

An Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and high pressure area (HPA) have been spotted in Mindanao and Luzon respectively, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its early morning forecast.

Caraga and Davao will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ with possible flashfloods in low-lying areas while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from isolated rain showers, Pagasa said.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to occasionally strong winds in the south to southwest direction with moderate to occasionally rough coastal waters.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds heading east to southeast will prevail over Southern Luzon and Visayas while Mindanao and the rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate winds heading southeast to south with slight to moderate coastal waters. GLEE JALEA