‘Killed’ Sayyaf leader surrenders in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A notorious Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader, who was reported by Malaysia to have been killed in a clash with security forces in Sabah, turned alive and surrendered to authorities in Basilan, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Nurhassan Jamiri, who is linked to terror attacks and ransom kidnappings in southern Philippines, was taken to the military’s Western Mindanao Command here where he would undergo interrogation.

Military officials did not give any statement on Jamiri’s surrender, but Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao confirmed the report.

“Western Mindanao Command will take charge of it,” he told The Manila Times.

The Eastern Sabah Security Command said Jamiri, who is on top of the Philippines’ most wanted terrorist list, was killed along with two other bandits at a plantation in Tawau town in Sabah on February 27.

Datuk Hazani Ghazali, chief of the Eastern Sabah Security Command, said the three bandits had opened fire at pursuing policemen inside the plantation, about a kilometer from the main Kalabakan-Keningau Road, in a four-minute shootout.

Hazani said Jamiri’s group is linked to a cross-border terrorist network that might be planning an attack on Sabah. He said they could also be linked to 10 people arrested recently by the Bukit Aman anti-terrorism unit for planning to carry out attacks in the eastern state.

He said Tawau district police chief Assistant Commander Fadil Marcus had also noted that the suspects seemed to operate in a tactical manner before they were shot dead.

A report on March 1 by the Malaysian newspaper, The Star, quoting regional intelligences sources, said Jamiri was armed with a high-powered rifle when gunned down by the police in a firefight.

Jamiri, a native of Basilan, was also implicated in dozens of ransom kidnappings, including Australian international adventurer Warren Rodwell in 2011 in Ipil town in Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Many Abu Sayyaf bandits had surrendered to the authorities in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi in the past two years and Hataman said more are expected to yield because of the regional government’s reintegration program for the Abu Sayyaf group.

Hataman initiated the Abu Sayyaf reintegration program dubbed Program Against Violence and Extremism (PAVE) following the surrender of many bandits in Basilan, designed to provide opportunities to surrendered ASG members for their reintegration in society.

The interventions include psychosocial sessions, medical check-ups, introduction to farming systems, and expository tours outside the island provinces which are all designed to usher the complete reformation of the former combatants into decent and productive members of society.