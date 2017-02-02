Killer dog put down after death of Gambia president’s son

BANJUL, Gambia: A dog that killed the son of Gambian President Adama Barrow has been put down, an agriculture ministry source said, with mystery over the circumstances sparking witchcraft rumours amid political turmoil in the country. Eight-year-old Habibou, one of Barrow’s five children, died after the attack last month, days before his father’s contested inauguration at a time when then-president Yahya Jammeh was refusing to step down. The timing of the boy’s death, and lack of details on the circumstances surrounding it, has inflamed the imagination of Gambians, giving rise to rumours of sorcery. “We concluded that it was not wise to allow this dog to continue roaming in the streets. We carried out some test and realized that the dog is not infected with rabies,” the source said.

AFP