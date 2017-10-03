Killer Whales cop overall championship

Quezon Province’s Killer Whales Swimming Team bagged the overall championship title in the 122nd Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Rotary Swim Challenge 2017 held at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila.

Advertisements

Handled by coach Virgilio De Luna, the Killer Whales collected 403 points to claim the top spot, beating second placer Aquaspeed Sailfish (365 points) and third placer Kalipayan Sailfish Swimming Team (255 points).

Diliman Preparatory School wound up fourth with 217 points followed by Club Manila East (150), Renegades Swimming Team (146.5), Camp Aguinaldo Streamline (146), Mabalacat City Flying Barracudas (138), Joey Andaya Seagulls (135) and Butterfly of Novaliches (131).

Nine new records were established, highlighted by a new Philippine record registered by Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh in the girls’ 11-year 50m butterfly. She had a 30.47-second showing to reset her 31.56 old mark she nailed during the SICC Swimming Championship in Singapore two months ago.

It was better than the 31.73-second SICC record of Rio Olympics gold medalist Joseph Schooling during his age-group days.

“If our swimmers breaks Schooling’s record, it only means that they are better than Schooling during his age-group days and most likely, PSL swimmers will make the Olympics qualifying marks,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Besides the national mark, Mojdeh also broke three meet records—the 200m individual medley (2:39.49), 100m butterfly (1:09.40) and 100m breaststroke (1:23.66).

The other meet record-breakers were Richelle Anne Callera in the girls’ 7-year 50m backstroke (44.00) and 50m butterfly (40.30), Aubrey Tom in the girls’ 10-year 100m breaststroke (1:30.85), Aishel Cid Evangelista in the boys’ 7-year 50m freestyle (35.35) and Marc Bryan Dula in the boys’ 10-year 100m backstroke (1:18.72).

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.