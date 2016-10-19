Killers of journalist convicted

THREE of the four men accused in the killing of former tourism official and journalist Nixon Kua in 2012 were convicted on Tuesday.

In a 72-page decision issued by Judge Elpidio Calis of the Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 133, John Rey Cortez, Noel Garcia and Darwin Saniano were found guilty of robbery with homicide and frustrated homicide for the shooting of Nixon’s brother, Allyxon.

The three were sentenced to a minimum of six years and a maximum of 14 years for the robbery with homicide case, and four years to seven years for frustrated homicide.

Meanwhile, Michael Molino, who allegedly served as lookout, was acquitted of the crimes charged.

Kua, 49, then a reporter-columnist for The Philippine Star/Pang Masa (PM) and former Philippine Tourism Authority general manager, was shot while he was parking his car at a subdivision in Calamba, Laguna in July 2012. He was with his family when attacked.