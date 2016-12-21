Killings up, index crime down

INDEX crime were down in the first five months of the Duterte administration but there was a surge in killings during the same period, figures from the Philippine National Police (PNP) showed on Wednesday.

Records obtained from the Directorate for Investigative and Detective Management (DIDM) revealed that 55,391 index crimes were recorded by the police from July to November, 31.67 percent lower than the 81,064 cases reported in the same period last year.

Killings however spiked to 5,970, much higher than the 3,950 recorded during the same period last year.

The PNP defines index crimes as crimes as against persons such as murder, homicide, physical injury and rape, and crimes against property like robbery, theft, carnapping, and cattle rustling.

The PNP recorded 29,953 cases of crime against properties, down from the 52,075 incidents reported last year.

Crimes against persons were pegged at 24, 438, which is 12 percent lower than the 28, 989 recorded for the same period last year.

The police however recorded 5,970 killings, up by 51.14 percent from the 3,950 cases reported during the same period last year. The PNP’s Anti-Illegal Drugs Monitoring Action (AIDMC) said 2,133 drug personalities were killed 39, 587 police operations from July 1, 2016 to December 21, 2016. Meanwhile, 41, 894 drug personalities were arrested while 953, 622 drug suspects surrendered.

Of those who surrendered, 73, 826 were drug pushers, while 879, 796 were drug users.

The PNP lost 21 of its personnel, while 60 others were wounded during the intensified campaign against illegal drugs. Anthony Vargas