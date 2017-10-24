Kim Chiu returns to horror, retraces Chinese heritage in new flick

She may have started her career in 2006 as the bubbly Filipino-Chinese teenager on “Pinoy Big Brother” to become the noted dramatic actress that she is today, but somewhere in between her rise to stardom, Kim Chui learned to scare her audience very well.

Chiu’s very first movie was in fact a horror flick. She essayed the a role of a high schooler haunted by the ghost of a nun in 2008’s P68 million-box office hit, “Shake, Rattle and Roll 10,” via the episode, “Classroom.”

Four years later, Chiu starred in her sophomore horror, “The Healing,” with no less than multi-awarded actress Vilma Santos in the lead. Working under revered director Chito Roño for the first time, Chui earned praises for her role a demented patient, holding her own across Santos’ excellent portrayal. The movie surpassed the P100-million mark in the box-office.

Excited to return to the genre that launched her movie career with her latest starrer, the 27-year-old actress promises the five-year wait for scare fans will be worth it.

Reunion with Roño

Reuniting with Roño—who also directed Chiu in the ensemble cast of “Etiquette for Mistresses”—TV’s “Chinita Princess” finally takes on the titular role of Star Cinema’s “Ghost Bride.”

As the title suggests, her role as a dutiful Filipino-Chinese daughter in Mayen agrees to be a traditional ghost bride to help her struggling family.

According to co-writer Charlson Ong, the concept of a ghost bride—as well as a ghost groom—is rooted from the Chinese belief that everyone has to have a family before they die in order to avoid becoming hungry ghosts in the spirit life.

“When someone from a family dies without a surviving husband or wife, the Chinese seek a ghost marriage where they look for a life partner for the deceased to carry out specific duties,” Ong explained at the movie’s grand press conference in Binondo, considered Manila’s China Town.

Ong added that the tradition was prevalent before the Chinese Communism Revolution in 1912, eventually fading away.

Chinese heritage

Interestingly, doing the movie enabled Chiu to retrace her Chinese heritage when she found out that an ancestor had been a ghost bride during her lifetime.

“When my grandmother learned the storyline of the movie, she told me me that her late cousin was a ghost bride. She detailed that ghost brides dedicate their lives to the dead to whom they were married off—they pray for them twice a week, offer incense every day, and are present in every event for the deceased. In exchange for their freedom, ghost brides are paid a huge amount of money,” the actress thoroughly explained.

“So my grandmother’s cousin, for her service, made her family rich. Up to this day, they’re enjoying the life she bequeathed them,” Chiu continued.

But of course, Roño, being the creative mind that he is, does not only highlight the culture of a ghost bride. He explained, “The main concept here is an arranged marriage but I wanted to give the theme a twist that what if the ghost bride’s deceased husband was not ‘normal’? I thought it to be good material for something supernatural.”

As such Chui’s supernatural miseries begin when she tries to cut off ties with her ghost husband.

Hand-picked

To make his latest project possible, Rono, dubbed the “Master of Horror Films,” admitted he handpicked Chiu for the role because of her several factors.

“Mayen fits Kim to a tee because of her heritage and age. Kids these days are so modern that they don’t totally submit to tradition, and I think Kim is in an age zone where they have different perspectives already,” explained the director.

With a stamp of approval from Roño and her pair of previous box office hits in the genre, Chiu is now being talked about as the “Princess of Horror,” with many others opining she has already taken the place of “Queen of Horror” Kris Aquino, who ruled the genre via “Feng Shui” and “Sukob,” also directed by Roño.

Humble as ever, Chiu refused the comparison and instead thanked her home network for giving her this first solo movie.

“Horror lang, walang queen,” Chiu remarked in jest. “But seriously, I am just thankful to Star Cinema for giving me a solo movie and with Direk Chito Rono pa. I am very honored, wala na akong hihilingin pa sa movie na ito,” Chiu ended.

Whether she will live to growing expectations, time will soon tell as Ghost Bride opens in theaters nationwide on November 1.