Kim clings to 3-shot lead; Ilas wrests control

Tom Kim fended off Aniceto Mandanas’ backside charge with a 69 and held sway by three but Bernice Ilas grabbed the women’s solo lead with a two-under 70 halfway through W Express RVF Cup Amateur Open Golf Championship at Cangolf’s North course in Canlubang, Laguna on Wednesday.

Kim actually pulled away from Mandanas by six with a frontside 34 but the latter struck back with a fiery closing 32 spiked by an eagle-2 on No. 16 to shoot the day’s best 68 for a 138 and move within three off the Korean, who pooled a 135.

Jonas Magcalayo shot a 70 and stayed within striking distance at 141 while sibling Jolo Magcalayo slowed down with an even 72 to drop to fourth at 142 heading to the last 36 holes of the 23rd staging of the annual event held in honor of the late golf patron and former NGAP president Rod Feliciano.

Luis Castro, who lost the Philippine Amateur crown to Kim at Riviera last month, bounced back from an opening 75 with a 69 to join Carlo Villaroman, shooting a 71, at fifth at 144 while Carlo Corpus (73) and GJ Katigbak stood at 145 and 147, respectively, and Kristoffer Arevalo also rebounded with a 69 for joint 10th with Aidric Chan, who fumbled with a 74, at 148.

Ilas, meanwhile, sizzled early with three birdies in the first 14 holes and pounced on erstwhile co-leader Harmie Constantino’s wobbly start to seize control in their side of the event with the former assembling a 36-hole 142 for a three-shot lead over the latter, who hobbled with a 73 for a 145.

Sofia Chabon matched Constantino’s 39-34 card but fell five strokes off her The Country Club teammate at 147 while Nicole Abelar sputtered with a 74 and lay eight strokes behind at 150 in the event backed by the MVP Sports Foundation and serving as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Koreans Kim Seo Yun and Charee Lim turned in 75 and 78, respectively, and shared fifth place with 151s while Junia Gabasa and Korean Shin Seo Yun dropped 10 shots off Ilas at 152 after a 74 and 79, respectively.

Ilas, winner of a pro tournament in 2016, birdied No. 9 and surged ahead by four as Constantino opened with a double-bogey and also dropped two strokes on the par-4 No. 8. She also bogeyed No. 7 against birdies on Nos. 4 and 9 but gained some grounds at the back with two birdies.

Chabon also fell behind with a 39 start but like Constantino toughened up at the back and hit two birdies although she would need to gun down more in the next two days to crowd Ilas and Constantino in the title race in the tournament organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

A two-way fight also loomed in the men’s division with Kim failing to blow away with field after a 34 start. Though he closed out with a decent 35 despite a late bogey on No. 16, Mandanas kept his title bid going with that scorching backside charge.

He birdied No. 10 and charged back from a bogey on No. 12 with birdies on Nos. 14 and 17 highlight with a pitch-in eagle from 106 yards on No. 16 for a huge three-shot swing against the leader.