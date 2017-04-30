How Kim and Gerald feel about time slot ‘demotion’

Love team’s much-awaited TV comeback to air mornings

The success of Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson’s on screen pairing has always taken place on ABS-CBN’s prime time slot. It began with Sana Maulit Muli (2007), then My Girl (2008), and Tayong Dalawa (2009), until their last series together Kung Tayo’y Magkakalayo (2010).

Their succeeding projects for TV, albeit separately, in the years that followed, were similarly aired on prime time, among them, Kim’s defining soap My Binondo Girl (2011), Ina, Kapatid, Anak (2012), and The Story of Us (2016); as well as Gerald’s Bukas Nalang Kita Mamahalin (2013), and Nathaniel (2015), among others.

What all this means in showbiz hierarchy, of course, is that Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson have both reached a level of stardom that befits the most important block on television, in the same way that actors are given appropriate billing in a movie’s cast depending on their statured.

As such, it has come as a huge surprise for the industry to learn that their much-anticipated reunion in the ever-competitive teleserye scene has been given an early daytime slot on the network’s “ABS-CBN Prime Tanghali” line-up. Titled Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin, the soap premiers today just before the daily noontime program, It’s Showtime.

While ABS-CBN has given no official explanation why the “KimErald” project isn’t showing on the primetime block, observers—based on common sense—have attributed it to the latest extension of nightly primetime opener FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano to 2018. The Coco Martin-starrer has been airing since September 2015, and has been extended twice over already, making it the longest running action-adventure series in Philippine television to date.

Suffice to say, fans of Kim and Gerald are quite disappointed by the show’s exclusion from the primetime slot, while showbiz scribes are more blatant in describing it as a demotion for the big stars, even if the network decision seems to have been solely made based on necessity.

After all, from Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin’s teasers, it is obvious that no expense has been spared in the new soap, which also includes as co-leads the likes of Jake Cuenca and Coleen Garcia.

Asked for their reaction, Kim and Gerald were successful in hiding their disappointment if any, and as expected, graciously chose the “half-full” attitude in their replies during the program’s grand press conference.

“Ang pinaka importante ay magkaroon kami ng platform na ipakita sa tao yung produkto namin,” Gerald first took to the microphone. “Basta maganda at naniniwala kami sa produkto namin, hindi importante ang oras dahil binigay naman namin ang lahat doon. Kaya sa akin basta mayroon kaming isang oportunidad tulad nito, bakit pa kami magrereklamo?”

Kim on the other hand was more direct to the point, “Wala naman sa oras ‘yun. Kung gusto nilang panoorin, papanoorin nila kaya gusto namin magpasalamat in advance sa suporta na ibibigay nila sa tanghali. Sana suportahan ninyo kami.”

The actress further said that given the very different story line of their project, “a different comeback” in terms of timeslot can also be considered apropos for Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin.

Whether she forgot or chose to ignore the fact that many of their supporters will be at work weekday mornings, Kim went on to talk about the series’ storyline.

Kim and Gerald will play Bianca and Gabriel, childhood friends both determined to give their families a bright future. With her dreams for her family, Bianca aspires to become a triathlete to provide for their needs. Gabriel also carries the same aspirations, facing life’s struggles head on for his family. Amid their personal struggles, they also experience love for the first time together.

Bianca and Gabriel eventually part ways when the heroine leaves their province out of desperation. Their paths cross anew much later in life at a triathlon event organized by a rich businessman’s son, Carlos (Jake), who will ultimately come between them.

Also part of the daytime soap’s cast are Gina Pareño, Bing Loyzaga, Ayen Munji-Laurel, Michael De Mesa, Daniel Fernando, Dante Rivero, Nicco Manalo, Ivan Carpiet, Andrea Brillantes, and Grae Fernandez. It is directed by Dan Villegas and Onat Diaz from a script by Noreen Capili and Anton Pelon.