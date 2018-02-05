Kim, Harmie lead chase as RVF Cup unfolds

Tom Kim aims for a follow-up to his Philippine Amateur feat last month while Harmie Constantino seeks defense of the women’s crown in the W Express RVF Cup Amateur Open Golf Championship which fires off today at Canlubang’s North course in Laguna.

Kim bucked a shaky finish and pounced on Luis Castro’s last-hole miscue to snare the country’s premier championship at Riviera by one with the young Korean all geared up for a crack at another championship in the 23rd staging of the annual event held in honor of the late golf patron and former NGAP president Rod Feliciano.

But he expects the rest of the huge field to come out firing, including Castro, who is out for a payback against Kim, along with Kristoffer Arevalo, Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus, Jolo Magcalayo, Jonas Magcalayo, Aniceto Mandanas, Don Petil and Paolo Wong, guaranteeing a four-day shootout in the 72-hole championship organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Also joining Kim in the hunt for the men’s diadem are compatriots Hong Sung Ho, Jean Haneul, Kim Yeon Su, Kim Sang Jin and Lee Sang Min while the other local bets competing are Abe Avena, Aldo Barro, Paqo Barro, Santino Gatmaytan, Joaquin Gomez, David Guangko, GJ Katigbak, Lester Lagman, Santino Laurel;

Marc Lu, Gabby Malaguim, Raul Montealto, Peter Po, Sean Ramos, Chris Remata, Marc Salandanan, Pierre Ticzon, Delfin Trinos III and Bernard Trinos III.

The battle for the women’s crown is also expected to be fierce with Constantino bracing for a tough outing against the likes of Mikha Fortuna, Sofia Chabon and Bernice Ilas of The Country Club, Nicole Abelar, Tomi Arejola, Laurea Duque, Junia Gabasa, Sofia Legaspi and Kristine Torralba.

A slew of Koreans are also raring to showcase their wares and spoil the local bets in the event backed by the MVP Sports Foundation and serving as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour, including Park Hyung Hee, Kim Hee Ji and Lee Ji Hyeon.