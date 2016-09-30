Kim helps US win fifth straight Junior Ryder Cup

Chapel Hill golfer Gina Kim had her biggest success to date when she helped the United States win the Junior Ryder Cup for the fifth straight time in last week’s event at Interlachen Country Club in Minnesota.

Kim went 2-1 in her three matches as the U.S. team defeated Europe’s team, 15 1/2-8 1/2. Eugene Hong’s 1-up victory over Matias Honkala provided the Americans with the clinching point.

Among the big winners was Wake Forest University early commit Emilia Migliaccio of Cary, who went 3-0 in matches Monday and Tuesday.

Kim earned her place on the U.S. team of six boys and six girls by finishing this year as No. 1 in the Junior Ryder Cup points standings. A 16-year-old junior at Chapel Hill High School, Kim already has committed to play collegiately at Duke.

Kim and Migliaccio paired up Monday morning to roll past Sweden’s Julia Engström and France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 5&4 in a foursome match.

Ranked No. 3 in Europe, Engström is the youngest player ever to win the Ladies British Amateur Championship, while Roussin-Bouchard has played in 23 European tournaments, winning in Spain and Switzerland.

Kim’s one loss came in the mixed four-ball competition Monday afternoon, where she and Eugene Hong lost 3&1 to Emma Spitz of Austria and 16-year-old German Falko Hanisch.

Kim bounced back Tuesday afternoon to defeat Roussin-Bouchard 3&2 in one of the final singles matches.

