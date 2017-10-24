Kim Jong-Nam murder suspects visit airport amid chaotic scenes

SEPANG, Malaysia: Two women on trial for murdering the North Korean leader’s half-brother visited the Malaysian airport where he was poisoned under heavy police guard on Tuesday, with the exhausted suspects pushed around in wheelchairs and one bursting into tears. Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, wearing bulletproof vests and in handcuffs, were brought to Kuala Lumpur International Airport as part of court proceedings along with the judge, defense lawyers and prosecutors. About 200 police officers, many armed with rifles and wearing masks, were deployed at the budget terminal. Kim Jong-Nam was waiting there to board a flight in February when he was poisoned with nerve agent in a brazen assassination that shocked the world. The visit aimed to give those involved in the case a better understanding of events on the day. The tour included stops at the departure hall where Kim was attacked, a clinic where he was taken afterwards and toilets visited by the suspects following the assault.

