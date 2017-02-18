Kim toxicology report could take two weeks – Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A toxicology report on the body of the assassinated half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un could take up to two weeks, Malaysia’s top health official said Saturday.

“Normally it will take about two weeks to find out what was the cause of death…. Until we find something conclusive we will not be able to release the report,” Health Minister S. Subramaniam told Agence France-Presse.

Kim Jong-Nam died Monday after an unidentified liquid was sprayed in his face at Kuala Lumpur international airport, in an attack which Seoul says was carried out by female agents on Pyongyang’s orders.

Four people have so far been arrested over the killing, including a North Korean man on Saturday.

Police identified the man as 46-year-old Ri Jong Chol, who was carrying Malaysian documentation issued to foreign workers.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries have rapidly cooled after North Korean ambassador Kang Chol accused Malaysia of colluding with “hostile forces” to withhold the body of Kim’s estranged older brother. AFP

AFP/CC