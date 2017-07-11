Kin of Resorts World victim files P66-M claim

The family of a victim of the June 2 rampage at the Resorts World Manila (RWM) has filed a staggering P66 million claim for damages.

The victim, a businessman, was one of 37 persons killed when Jessie Carlos set gaming tables on fire before killing himself.

Thirteen employees and 24 guests died from suffocation.

Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) head Persida Acosta on Monday said that the families of the victims have started processing their compromise agreements with RWM management

Acosta is helping 10 families on their money claims. She said families have agreed to settlements.

“But one family is asking for P66 million because the victim was a businessman,” she added without mentioning the identity of the victim’s family.

Acosta said most of the settlement she is helping process are those of families of the casino and entertainment resort’s employees, The first claims settled were those of Merylle Guen Kimundo, P1.9 million, Pacita Conquilla, P1.8 million and Shyreen Ivy Muñoz, P1 million.

Conquilla’s family is also asking for school assistance for the victim’s child while the family of Muñoz is asking for additional claims like school, health, and employment for the victim’s child aside from increasing the cash money to P2 million.

“I hope Mr. Andrew Tan, owner of the resort, will agree to the settlements,” Acosta said.

Asked what she will do if other families of the victims will not agree to a settlement, Acosta said criminal cases will be filed against the casino’s operator.

“We have a draft petition and we will just encode their names, including the petition for the cancellation of the permit to operate the casino,” she added.

RWM first gave P1 million each to the families of the 37 victims as financial assistance for funeral expenses and other immediate needs.

The casino and entertainment resort resumed operations a few days after the June 2 incident.

Acosta said that another mediation meeting is scheduled on July 19.

“I suggest Resorts World will make good offers to finally give closure to the case and avoid very tedious protracted hearings,” she said, citing several cases that took years to settle, like the sinking in 2008 of the M/V Princess of the Stars where 700 passengers died or went missing.

Acosta said until now, hearings are ongoing since the ship’s owner, Sulpicio Line, could afford to hire lawyers.