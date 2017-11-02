Kin seeks justice sought for man who died in police custody

THE family of a man who died while in police custody claimed that his body was “desecrated” and vowed to continue to seek justice for the victim.

Niks Bisuña, sister of Angelo Bisuña, said they were told by the police that her brother died of an infection but they believe otherwise.

“Dinesecrate ‘yung katawan ng kapatid ko,” Niks said during the launch of a coalition against extrajudicial killings (EJKs). “Pagbuka nung brain niya may lamang dyaryo at basura. Part of his brain, nasa stomach niya. ‘Di pa sila nakuntento,” she lamented.

Angelo was arrested on September 26 and was brought to the Caloocan Police headquarters shortly after for violating RA 9162 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.Angelo A spot report from the Caloocan police obtained by The Manila Times showed that on October 8, Angelo complained of sudden pain on the legs and was rushed to the Caloocan City Medical Center. He died at 4:15 p.m. the next day of “septic encephalofaty and cellulitis bilateral legs.”

Septic cellulitis is defined as a severe acute bacterial disease or an infection resulting from penetrating skin wounds, blunt trauma or a spread of a septic condition.

Bisuña said when her brother’s body was rushed to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), forensic pathologists found that parts of Bisuña’s brain were transferred to his stomach.

“Nung binuksan ‘yung utak niya, limang dyaryo ‘yung nakuha, may kasama pang basura. This was confirmed by the team of doctors there,” Bisuña said.

“My brother was only 38 years old. He is a drug addict but he never harmed anyone,” Bisuña said.

The “Manlaban sa EJK or Mga Manananggol Laban sa EJK” group on Thursday said it will take up Bisuña’s case and collaborate with other sectors “struggling against the descent of the country into the dark abyss of lawlessness, persecution of the poor, attacks against critics and human rights advocates.”

“As early as last year, our group came out with a statement calling that this madness must stop,” National Union of People’s Lawyers president Edre Olalia said.

“But the killings still continued. In August of this year, when Kian delos Santos and Carl Arnaiz were killed in relation to the drug war, we thought that the lawyers should get together,” he added.

The other member-convenors of the group include Minerva Ambrosio, Prof. Victoria Avena, former senator Rene Saguisag, former Rep. Lorenzo Tanada 3rd, former Rep. Neri Colmenares, De La Salle University College of Law Dean Jose Diokno, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila College of Law Dean Ernesto Maceda, Atty. Evalyn Ursua, Atty. Achel Pastores, Prof. Roberto Pulido, and Quezon City judge Cleto Villacorta 3rd.

GLEE JALEA

GJ/CC