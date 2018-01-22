Kindergarten entrant age is no small matter

ON April 1, 2016, seventy-nine Kidapawan farmers were unjustly arrested and detained. But did you know that at about the same time, seventy-nine kindergarten pupils of Ateneo de Davao University were barred from enrolment by DepEd Region XI despite being admitted by the Ateneo? According to DepEd, the pupils did not meet the age requirement of five years by June 1, 2016 as provided for under D.O. No. 5 series of 2016. I then wrote a position paper to DepEd on behalf of Ateneo and other schools similarly situated. We received a clarificatory letter from DepEd Undersecretary Dina Ocampo where she stated that the age cut-off under D.O. No. 5 applies strictly to the public school system and that private schools which implement their own curriculum are given the latitude to adopt its admission policies. She further stated that, “if the learner entering kindergarten is below five years of age, DepEd recommends that reliable forms of assessment be performed by the school to ensure that the learner is capable to meet the expectations of the next grade level.’

A few weeks later, a school in Baguio City encountered the same problem. I then wrote a letter to the DepEd Schools Division Superintendent and attached the letter of Usec Ocampo. Although there was no formal response, I was told by the school principal that DepEd eventually allowed the enrollment of their kindergarten pupils because of my timely intervention.

This eventually set the precedent for all private schools offering kindergarten. And so the problem was resolved. Or so we thought.

At the start of schoolyear 2017-2018, again, I have received numerous requests for legal assistance from private schools offering kindergarten who are having the same problem—their kindergarten learners are not recognized under the DepEd LIS. And since these schools are situated in different regions, I wrote a letter to the respective DepEd regional directors and cited the case of Ateneo de Davao University and the response of then DepEd Undersecretary Dina Ocampo. But DepEd insisted that the age cut-off applies to kinder pupils in the private schools and that the letter of then Usec. Ocampo binds only Ateneo de Davao University and St. Louis Center in Baguio City. Worse, even kindergarten pupils who are below the cut-off age from these two schools who were admitted at the start of SY 2017-2018 are now also being denied enrollment in the DepEd LIS.

More and more schools have come forward appealing to their respective DepEd regional directors to recognize the enrollment of their kindergarten students who are below five years old at the start of the school year but nonetheless have passed the school’s competency assessment. But the regional directors could not give a uniform explanation for the denial of enrolment under the LIS.

DepEd’s basis

Finally, on December 11, 2017, Lorna Dino, the current DepEd undersecretary for curriculum and instruction, issued DM-CI-2017-00454 which states, “For learners who have undergone early education experiences (i.e. nursery, preschool) and have demonstrated capacity to be in Kindergarten but are below five years old from June 1 until end of August, they shall still comply with the age requirement of 5 years old (June 1 until end of August every school year).”

Is Usec Dino trying to tell us that despite meeting the competency requirements of the private school, the pupil who did not turn 5 years old between June to August 2017 and currently attending kindergarten cannot advance to Grade 1 next year and have to either repeat kinder or sit out next school year before it enrolls in Grade 1 only in SY 2019-2020? In the vernacular, magpahinogmuna?

Usec Dino in her memorandum cited her basis for DepEd’s denial of enrollment which is an excerpt from a book she had read written by Whitebread and Coltman (2015) which said that, “children who start formal school too early may encounter difficulties in meeting the content and performance standards across all developmental domains, and experience unnecessary stress that may lead to long-term negative effects such as poor self-esteem, loss of motivation to learn and mental health problems.”

This reasoning is unacceptable for two reasons: One is that it is misplaced, and two, it is unacceptable. If we take the reasoning of Usec Dino seriously, this means that a Kinder pupil who celebrated his 5th birthday between June 1, 2017 to August 30, 2017 would be more motivated, would have a stress-free life, and would have good self-esteem and all his classmates whose fifth birthday fell on dates between September 1, 2017 to December 30, 2017 should expect to be miserable in life and would have mental problems. Hence, they don’t deserve to be enrolled in kindergarten. Not yet. Not even because they passed the assessment and admission standards of the school like Ateneo de Davao University.

Reasonable regulation

With all due respect, Usec Dino cannot unilaterally set aside the right of private schools to establish their own admission policies, including their reliable assessment mechanisms in ensuring that the learner is competent to enroll in kindergarten. Our Constitution recognizes the complementary role of private schools and thus mandates its reasonable regulation. Even the DepEd’s Revised Manual of Regulations for Private Schools in Basic Education expressly recognizes the rights of school administrators to determine who to admit as students, based on fair, reasonable and equitable admission and academic requirements. DepEd’s refusal to enroll the subject students on the basis solely of an excerpt from a book by foreign authors is definitely not an exercise of reasonable regulation. It smacks of arbitrariness and lack of due process.

Child-rearing right of parents

More importantly, such refusal of DepEd goes against the child-rearing right of parents, or the right of parents to direct the education of their children. The parents should be given the choice to send their children to private schools who offer early childhood learning such as pre-nursery, nursery, and preschool. Naturally, when these children started childhood learning early in the private school system, they expect to be younger at least by a few months than their counterparts in the public school system which starts formally at kindergarten. Thus, the DepEd cannot impose strictly the age requirement of 5 years by June until August 30 to all incoming kindergarten students in both public and private school system simply because their respective curriculums are different from each other.

The child-rearing right of the parents vis-à-vis the system of public basic education is recognized under the 1987 Constitution, which provides,“The State shall establish and maintain, a system of free public education in the elementary and high school levels. Without limiting the natural rights of parents to rear their children, elementary education is compulsory for all children of school age.”

I sent an appeal letter to Education Secretary Leonor Brioneslast week. I hope the DepEd reconsiders its policy as provided in DM-CI-2017-00454 signed by Usec Lorna Dino soon, for the benefit of our academic communities in the private education sector and most especially the learners and their parents who are bound to suffer undue burden and costs if the current enrollment of their children in the Kindergarten would be deemed merely a saling pusa.

The author is the corporate secretary and legal counsel of The Manila Times, and managing partner of Estrada &Aquino Law Co. He is also the legal counsel of the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (Cocopea), Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) and the Philippine Association of Private Schools, Colleges, and Universities (PAPSCU), and the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges, & Universities (PAASCU).