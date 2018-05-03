King of the closet gays

This actor used to be the toast of the closeted gay community. He was readily available to be of service to gays hiding in the dark, most of them married businessmen and professionals.

Sometimes, he would fly out of the country with his clients to be more discreet, and cunningly, would stand as godfather to some of their children just so the wives will never question their closeness.

But with time passing by so quickly, age has caught up with this actor, the lines on his face more prominent, and his hair loss more obvious. He is still active in his acting career but generally in father roles.

As such, his clients became fewer, many of them switching to younger boy toys—this, even if the actor personally reaches out to them with a lower fee.

Still, no one’s biting but the actor is neither giving up. He’s now offering his services to high profile showbiz personalities who have never hidden they were gay. These were the very ones pining after him in his younger days who could not afford his price tag.

Unfortunately, one gay showbiz personality had this to say about the actor’s advances, “I am not interested. Hindi ako umiinom ng lipas na alak.”