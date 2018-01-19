‘Kita Kita’ director on the pressures of a new movie

Writer-director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo’s last movie “Kita Kita” broke records in 2017 when it emerged as the highest grossing independent film in Philippine cinema. With such a unique story line, she made box-office stars of an unlikely team up in Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez, causing a stir in the industry.

Understandably, she feels a great amount of pressure as her new movie “Mr. & Mrs. Cruz” draws nearer its opening day on January 24, starring Ryza Cenon and JC Santos what fans and critics hope will be another refreshing movie.

Asked how she’s feeling right now, the Bernardo replied, “I know that the people will have high expectations for this next movie but I don’t want to think about the pressure. Just like Kita Kita, we didn’t expect it to be a blockbuster so what’s important for me is that people will enjoy Mr. & Mrs. Cruz and that I know I’ve done my job well.”

Her latest offering has a more mature story and will show the good and bad side of relationships.

“The audience will be able to relate to the characters of this movie, but to begin with, I hope they will find the title intriguing,” she guaranteed.

Asked about working with JC and Ryza, she shared: “Since JC came from theater, I trained him to tone down his acting since one tends to act bigger on stage. That’s why when we did our workshop and during the shoot, I was very happy he immediately understood what I wanted in terms of acting. He’s very versatile actor.

“As for Ryza, what I am proud of is how she was able to transform herself into her character Gela. In real life, Ryza is quiet, mahinhin but during the shoot her talent became very apparent. The discipline and hard work was really there.”