KLAN MEMBERS MARCH IN VIRGINIA

CHARLOTTESVILLE: Supporters of the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan marched in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday to protest the planned removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee, who oversaw Confederate forces in the US Civil War. The Klan marchers were met by hundreds of jeering counter-protesters in this quiet university town, where the protest by the notorious white power group was authorized by officials in Virginia on free speech grounds. Dozens of marchers—some carrying Confederate flags, a handful in the distinctive white hood worn by Klan members—paraded past hundreds of people shouting “racists go home!” and other chants.