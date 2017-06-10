Kluivert ousted at PSG

PARIS: Patrick Kluivert has left his post as director of sports at Paris Saint-Germain, the French Ligue 1 club said on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

The writing had been on the wall for the 40-year-old former Netherlands marksman since Paris hired Antero Henrique in the same role last week.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, PSG had offered Kluivert a lesser role, but the former Ajax, AC Milan and Barcelona striker declined.

The new director is answerable directly to club president, Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the club said.

PSG — winners of four consecutive Ligue 1 titles between 2013 and 2016 — finished second last season to Monaco.

AFP