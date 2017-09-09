KMC launches largest flexible office space in PH

KMC Solutions, a staff leasing and serviced office provider, on Thursday launched the country’s largest co-working space at the V Corporate Center, Makati.

The office space occupies an entire floor and features unconventional office facilities such as a gaming area, shower rooms, sleeping quarters, a mini-golf area, a clinic with registered nurses on site, and a health and wellness room for yoga and Pilates sessions.

The 2,500-square-meter office space, which has been pre-leased by 50 percent, also has biometrics security for each room and several manager’s cabins and conference rooms.

“One of the things we constantly do is ask our clients what [services]they need from us, and we found out that having more hip designs in the office helps them recruit talents,” KMC Solutions Managing Director Michael McCullough said.

“As we’ve moved into this co-working space environment, we are trying to offer more activities, more social events, more collaborations, [and a chance to get to know]one another between the tenants inside the office, which I believe is more incentive to stay,” added KMC Solutions Chairman Gregory Kittelson.

Multinational corporations dominate their market as well as freelancers and startups. The company reportedly has a 90 percent renewal rate, with the remaining 10 percent either falling out of business or moving out of the country.

The company projects the co-working or shared office market will sustain its growth and they plan to expand along with the demand.

“Our clients are all expanding, our tenants and clients stay with us, they like our facilities and they want to grow within our facilities. We don’t really lose them so there’s constant demand from them,” said Kittelson.

KMC Solutions is a sister company to real estate brokerage firm KMC Savills and currently has over 5,000 workstations in 20 offices in Cebu and Metro Manila.