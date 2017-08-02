ANTIPOLO CITY — Rains caused by the southwest monsoon flooded parts of Rizal province early Wednesday, forcing local officials to suspend classes in all levels in public and private schools.

As of posting time, several villages in Antipolo and Cainta were reported to be knee-deep in floods, making roads in these areas not passable to all vehicles.

In Antipolo City, the local government, in its Facebook page, said affected were the Provincial Road near Dalig National High School and Sitio Parugan Block 2.

It also said that Olalia Road was temporarily closed to give way to the clearing of a fallen tree.

Earlier in the day, the city government said that Marcos Highway near Piedra Blanca and Puting Bato were not passable to light vehicles due to floods.

In Cainta, flooded were Park Place Village and Country Homes Cypress Village. Bulao River near Cypress village is threatening to overflow if the rain persists. LIAN SILLADA

