Kneeling or standing

THE Catholic Church in the Philippines at this point in history is a church in flux. To recall, the church hierarchy had yet to recover from its stunning defeat in the reproductive health (RH) bill debate when President Rodrigo Duterte swept to power in mid-2016 and took swipes at the bishops with his anticlerical rhetoric, chipping away at their doctrinal authority.

What’s going against the church hierarchy is its continued inability to produce an authoritative and charismatic leader in the mold of Jaime Cardinal Sin, the late Manila archbishop who was instrumental in toppling two Presidents via “People Power.”

Instead, there are competing power centers from within the hierarcy.

One is that of Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, the prelate of Manila and one of the rising stars of the global church. Another is led by Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, the former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Villegas is certainly trying to follow in the footsteps of his mentor, Cardinal Sin, crossing swords with Duterte and speaking out often on moral issues. Tagle seems to be conserving his influence, choosing his battles carefully and making sure he doesn’t spread himself thinly.

While Villegas went all out and even drew criticism for equating contraception with corruption at the height of the RH battle in 2012, Tagle bailed out at crunch time and was nowhere to be seen at the House gallery during the RH bill vote, perhaps sensing imminent defeat.

It doesn’t help that to this day, the bishops are still unable to mount a united front even on matters internal.

Lex orandi, lex credendi, says the ancient Latin principle: the law of prayer is the law of belief. In the Philippine Catholic Church, however, the principle seems to be, to each (bishop) his own.

On April 16, Cubao Bishop Honesto Ongtioco told his faithful that during Holy Mass, everyone must stand after the words of consecration, the so-called Institution narrative that turns bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ, to join the Memorial Acclamation or the “Mystery of Faith,” where the faithful profess belief in Christ’s eventual return.

This was in contradiction to the 2016 instruction of then CBCP President Soc Villegas that the Philippines return to the old practice of kneeling during the entire Eucharistic Prayer, that is, from the Sanctus or “Holy, Holy” up to the “Great Amen,” to “deepen reverence” for the Blessed Sacrament.

It was, indeed, puzzling that the mass-goer is to have two different postures during one prayer, even if a long prayer – the Eucharistic Prayer that is at the heart of the Liturgy of the Eucharist. It is, in fact, worship directed not to Christ, but to the Father. It was so important to the ancient church that converts being prepared for baptism had to step out during the Eucharistic Prayer because it was Mass Proper, and therefore, only for the baptized.

But in the 1990s, an aberration occurred, and people began to stand at the acclamation even before the entire prayer could be concluded with the “Amen.”

Clarifying the issue, Villegas said the spirit of the Church’s liturgical law is to “observe greater reverence for the Real Presence.”

“Kneeling is part of our Christian culture. We cannot abandon or set aside the culture of kneeling in favor of the culture that says as free men we must face God on our feet,” Villegas said in 2016.

While most of the country heeded the CBCP president, Manila suspended the application of instruction, claiming the faithful must be catechized first. Two years later, the See of Cubao, part of the wider Ecclesiastical Province of Manila under Tagle’s jurisdiction, threw Villegas’ instruction to the dustbin.

While the rest of the Catholic world kneels, the Sees of Cubao and Manila choose to stand on their feet – reflecting a clear split in the top leadership of the Philippine Catholic church that apparently goes beyond liturgical matters.