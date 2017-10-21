Knights narrowly escape Chiefs

Jeo Ambohot pulled off a go-ahead putback as Colegio de San Juan de Letran survived the gritty Arellano University, 70-68, to keep their campaign alive in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The 6-foot-7 center capitalized on a missed layup by Rey Nambatac with 3.3 seconds remaining as the Knights secured the right to battle San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the playoff for the last slot in the stepladder semifinals.

“The last play was designed for Rey. He did his part and his teammates did the intangible that’s why we got this win,” said Letran head coach Jeff Napa.

Nambatac showed that he’s still one of top guns in the league as the graduating guard finished with 25 points on top of nine rebounds while JP Calvo added 11 markers and five boards for the Knights.

Ambohot, a former Arellano second team player, only had four points on two made field goals but one of them proved to be difference.

“We know that we need Jeo in crucial times like that. He was there to rebound and was not afraid to take the shot. I’m happy that he also wants to win,” said Nambatac of Ambohot.

Levi Dela Cruz finished with 18 points while Rence Alcoriza tallied 16 markers, pouring 13 of those in the final quarter as the Chiefs bowed out of contention.

Quinto went for a strong drive to the hoop shortly before the first quarter buzzer as Letran posted a 24-16 advantage.

The Chiefs were able to snatch the lead, 34-33, on Allen Enriquez’s layup late in the second period but Jeric Balanza sank a baseline jumper to break a deadlock giving the Knights a breathing space heading into halftime, 38-36.

Nambatac came out of the break with guns blazing, knocking down two treys and a layup that sparked a 14-3 run halfway the third frame pushing Letran to a 52-39 lead.

Dela Cruz, Zach Nicholls and Marwin Taywan combined forces as the Chiefs retaliated with a 10-2 rally to keep within jabbing distance, 49-54, entering the payoff period.

It was a close contest from then on.

Dela Cruz fired a triple to hand Arellano a 66-64 cushion but Calvo notched the same to restore Letran’s lead, 67-66, with 2:09 left.

Alcoriza sank two tension-packed shots from the charity stripe with 7.6 seconds left for a 68-67 lead for Arellano, sending the school’s fans to a wild celebration.

But it was then that Ambohot had the pivotal putback and JP Calvo sank an insurance free throw following a crucial inbound blunder by Arellano.

The scores:

LETRAN (70)– Nambatac 25, Calvo 11, Quinto 9, Balanza 8, Vacaro 6, Balagasay 5, Ambohot 4, Gedaria 2, Taladua 0.

ARELLANO (68)– Dela Cruz 18, Alcoriza 16, Cañete 12, Flores 7, Enriquez 5, Taywan 4, Nicholls 3, Abanes 3, Concepcion 0, Villoria 0, Ongolo Ongolo 0, Meca 0.

Quarterscores: 24-16, 38-36, 54-49, 70-68