Knights, Red Cubs prevail in Fr. Martin

The Letran Knights and the San Beda Red Cubs prevailed over their rivals in the ongoing 24th Fr. Martin Cup summer tournament at the St. Placid gymnasium inside the San Beda-Mendiola campus in Manila.

Jack Pambid struck with 18 points in leading the Knights to a 76-69 thumping of the Our Lady of Fatima University side in this cagefest.

The Red Cubs got 16 points from Kent Pelipel in edging the San Sebastian Staglets in the junior division.

The Knights went on to hike their record to two wins and their losses in the senior division.

It was the Red Cubs’s third straight triumph after they earlier stopped Kidzhots and First City Providential School of Bulacan.

In the women’s division, Grace Irebu drilled in 17 points for University of Santo Tomas as it won over University of the Philippines, 65-43.

The Knights banked on a triple from Kurt Reyson in the last 4:48 in taking a 14-0 blast.

They moved ahead by 13 points, 72-59, when the scoring run was finished.