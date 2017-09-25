Knights seek solo third spot vs Stags

Colegio de San Juan de Letran guns for a solo third while San Sebastian College-Recoletos seeks to return to the Magic Four when the two teams square off in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament at 2 p.m. today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Letran joined Jose Rizal University on No. 3 with identical 7-6 win-loss records following its 88-79 beating of a luckless Mapua University for two-game winning streak.

Bong Quinto starred in the Knights’ recent run as the forward averaged 21 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30 minutes of action.

San Sebastian, on the other hand, is sitting on No. 5 after keeping its playoff run going with a 73-61 domination of College of Saint Benilde last Thursday.

Renzo Navarro stepped up for the Stags in their previous outing as the playmaker notched a game-high 16 points while main man Michael Calisaan tallied a double-double of 11 markers and 11 boards.

Letran head coach Jeff Napa vowed his wards will go all-out against the equally determined men of San Sebastian mentor Egay Macaraya.

“Very exciting game. Rest assured, we’ll bring out our A-game especially with crowded standings. We really need to win,” said Napa.

“I’m pretty sure San Sebastian also wants to win. We’re just going to give our best to win the game,” he added.

Meanwhile, Emilio Aguinaldo College tries to keep its Final Four chances when it tangles with the leading Lyceum of the Philippines University at 4 p.m.

The Generals seek to bounce back from a sorry 69-74 loss to Arellano University, which dropped them to No. 6 with a 6-6 card and put their playoff contention in danger.

The Pirates, who are already assured of a semifinals slot and a twice-to-beat advantage, aims to improve their unbeaten slate in 13 games and close in on another historic sweep.